While Changing A Tire For A Group Of People, They Started Complaining About His Prices In Their Native Tongue, So He Asked For Payment In Their Language To Make Them Look Like Fools

When people have car trouble, they are often in a difficult situation and will have to pay whatever is asked in order to get the issue solved.

What would you do if you were changing the tire for a group of people when they started talking poorly about you in German, not knowing that you spoke the language?

That is what happened to the young mechanic in this story, so when he was finished he announced that he was done in their language, much to their surprise.

Check it out.

Petty revenge against a group of entitled people This takes place back in 1971. It was Christmas Eve, and I was 18 working with a friend I had just graduated High School that year. We worked in a gas station pumping gas in New Jersey. It had been snowing all day and there was about 4 inches or more on the ground. The station was on US Route 46 West bound about 10 miles from NYC. This is a two-lane road in each direction with simple metal guard rail separating the east/west lanes. The owner of the station said we were not to do service calls as he was not insured for it. So around 8:00 pm, we see this guy crossing the east bound lanes hop the guard rail and walk into the station. This guy was dressed in very nice clothes. He told us he had a flat and asked could we fix it for him. My friend Mark said we were not allowed to leave the station. The guy started to beg us to please help them as they had a Christmas party to get to in NYC. I asked Mark if we should help the guy and Mark said if you want to do it then go ahead.

That seems very reasonable, even for the 70’s.

I asked him how much to charge and he said $5. So, the guy agreed, and I threw a floor jack in my trunk, and we went over to his car. It was right across the highway in the entrance to a large car dealership. When I got out of the car there were five other people there all dressed in fine outfits, they reeked of money. It was three couples. One woman started saying things like “thank you, you’re a life saver” and such. One of the men said something I did not quite understand to the one who came to the station. He said, “How much?”. The guy replied “a finsky”. Now, I had never heard this word, but I knew that that “finn” was slang for $5 so I assumed that’s what it was referring to. Well, then it happened, they stopped conversing in English and switched to German. This is where it gets interesting.

Oh, this should be interesting.

As I mentioned, I had graduated High School about 6 months earlier after having had 4 years of B level German, so I understood quite a bit of what they were saying. Basically, the conversation went like, “This is crazy, it’s too much. You could go down the street and pay half that much”. Now, you might say why are they complaining about $5? I just looked it up and $5 in 1971 is over $38 dollars today, So, yes, for that time it was expensive. So, I keep my mouth shut and do my work, just listening to conversation. I did not know any German curse words which was good for them because I would have stopped and left them there on the spot. I finish changing the tire and put everything away. They are still jabbering in German. I had decided what to do and very politely tapped the guy on the shoulder and said, “Excuse me, but can I have my $5 now” in GERMAN. That resulted in complete silence from all of them.

I can only imagine how surprised they were.

Six people stared at me in shock, and it was like you could see them shrink into themselves as they realized I understood what they were saying. The woman who said you’re a life saver said in English, oh, you understand German. I replied to her in German saying yes, I do. I could tell they were all very flustered about it. She asked me in English how to get to NYC and I gave her the directions in German. I wanted to twist the knife so to speak to push home how much German I understood.

At least they didn’t complain about the price anymore.

They paid me and as they were driving away the woman was sitting in the back seat looking out the window staring at me as they drove away. I was on cloud 9, I felt like I was hovering above the ground. I just cut six snooty entitled people off at the knees and did it by being polite with a smile on my face. It was glorious.

Well played, I bet they were shocked when they heard those words.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about this fun story.

Not even close.

That would have been funny.

I don’t know what it means, but I can guess.

Inflation is really crazy.

Even some Americans are bilingual.

Shocking, I know.

