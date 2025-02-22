Why Does Going Out In The Cold Make You Have To Go To The Bathroom?

The older you get, the more you realize that having to go to the bathroom often crops up at inopportune moments.

Once you’ve put on a bunch of layers and gone out into the cold is one of the more irritating times it pops up, but why does it always seem to happen that way?

Researchers Christian Moro and Charlotte Phelps believe there are two main reasons for this phenomenon. The first is simple: the supply of fluid in the body is often higher in winter, which leads to a demand to get rid of it. Our bodies are typically more dehydrated in the summer, when the heat forces us to sweat.

Another explanation could be a process called “cold diuresis,” which is how our bodies preserve heat when faced with the possibility of hypothermia. The blood vessels near the surface of our skin contract, pulling heat in toward our most vital organs. This increases our blood pressure, which calls our kidneys into action. They filter excess fluid in an attempt to normalize blood pressure, and that fluid has to go somewhere – preferably out.

The second one is a less likely culprit, since we are rarely – if ever – presented with the actual chance of facing hypothermia, even during the coldest days of winter.

Moro and Phelps say you have to stay hydrated in the winter, even if having to peel off the layers is annoying.

Or you could just be like me and stay inside.

It’s warm in here, and we have cozy blankets and sweet drinks.

