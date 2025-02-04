Wife Didn’t Want To Sign Up For Health Insurance, So Her Husband Signed Her Up Without Telling Her

A good husband provides for and protects his family.

This man shares how he signed his wife up for health insurance without telling her.

She wasn’t happy when she found out.

Check out the story below to find out all the details.

AITAH for secretly getting my wife health insurance? She feels like it’s a waste of money. But I know how financially exposed we are with her uninsured. She didn’t see the value. I did, so I signed her up for it last year and didn’t tell her.

He had several reasons for not telling her.

I didn’t tell her because we generally keep our finances separate, and I knew she’d be too proud to let me pay for it. But she wouldn’t pay for it herself, so I signed her up and didn’t tell her. I’ve been paying for it ever since.

She recently found out and now, she’s mad.

My worries were confirmed today when she opened an invoice. And I told her what I’ve been up to. She’s annoyed. AITA for secretly signing my wife up for health insurance she didn’t want?

Since it’s important to him and he’s paying for it, I don’t see why she should care.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Aww.. What a sweet remark!

This person is siding with the husband.

A doctor speaks up about insurance.

And lastly, let’s hear it from a person diagnosed with cancer.

Seriously, who would even say no to health insurance?

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.