Woman Asks Her House Cleaner To Stop Talking On The Phone While She’s Working, So The House Cleaner Gets Mad And Storms Out

Hiring a professional cleaner can help with the loads of housework that homeowners have to deal with.

This woman shares that her usual cleaner was on vacation, so she had a replacement cleaner.

This replacement cleaner was nowhere near as professional as her regular cleaner, but she’s wondering if she went too far by asking the cleaner to get off the phone.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my cleaner to get off the phone I have a replacement cleaner today as my usual cleaner is on vacation. I have them come in for 2 hours. This is usually enough for the whole appartment.

This woman noticed that her cleaner was working slowly.

Unfortunately, today’s cleaner was very slow and barely did anything. I’m fine with them listening to music or whatever, as long as they get the job done. I’m doing home office while she’s cleaning. The cleaner was loudly talking into her phone the entire time.

She asked her to stop being on the phone, but she didn’t take it too well.

After about 70 minutes, I had a call, so I asked her to stop being on the phone. She called me an ungrateful witch and left. So, AITA for telling her to stop being on the phone?

Wow! That cleaner needs to be more considerate when her employer is working from home.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

A self-employed house cleaner speaks up.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

It’s ridiculous, says this person.

This person advises her to report the replacement cleaner.

Finally, this user says they wouldn’t pay her.

This is what the opposite of professionalism looks like.

