Woman Doesn’t Agree With How Her Husband Takes Care Of Their Baby, So She Asked Her Mother-In-Law And Sister-In-Law To Intervene

When it comes to parenting your child, do you consider getting help from your parents or in-laws?

This woman needed to get her in-laws’ assistance.

Her husband didn’t seem to be too attentive to their baby’s safety.

She didn’t agree with some of his ways of looking after their child, so she asked her mother-in-law and sister-in-law to intervene.

Her husband didn’t take this well!

Read the story below and find out.

AITA for “having an intervention” about my husband’s parenting We have a 10-week-old baby. My husband (28M) absolutely adores him. He wants to spend every available moment with him. I know he wants to be an amazing father.

This woman noticed that his husband’s behaviors toward the baby weren’t ideal.

However, he enganges in unsafe behaviors. Like falling asleep on the couch while the baby is contact napping. Or leaving the baby on the playmat unattended, while the dog is in the room. Or putting the baby for a day nap with his bib still on.

She’s stressed about how he looks after the baby.

He claims that I’m too anxious, making a big deal out of nothing. The baby can’t roll yet and the dog won’t hurt him. He holds baby firmly while sleeping, etc. And I admit I don’t react calmly and freak out, which makes him act defensive, but he is being unsafe and it stresses me out. I feel like I can’t leave him alone with the baby which only offends him more.

So, she asked her mother-in-law and sister-in-law to intervene.

Last week, I had enough. I asked my MIL and SIL to talk to him. They took my side and ripped him a new one.

Her husband is now mad at her.

Now, my husband is angry that I brought him into it and made “a whole intervention” like he’s such a bad dad. AITA for insisting my husband change how he acts around the baby? And that I involved his family?

She definitely meant well. Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Ugh! What a disheartening story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

A nurse finally speaks up.

Even an EMT shares their opinion.

Finally, safety first, says this person.

Baby’s safety is more important than daddy’s hurt feelings.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.