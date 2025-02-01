She Just Wants To Watch The Big Game When She Got Home, But When Her Boyfriend’s Friends Ate All Her Food And Hog The TV She Gets Mad
Whether it’s a movie, a TV show, a book, or a sports game, getting caught by a spoiler can be devastating.
Unfortunately, in a time when social media is all around, they can be pretty hard to avoid.
But how would you react if a spoiler wasn’t just accidental, it was a deliberate act – and one designed to hurt your feelings too.
Read on to find out how the woman in this story reacted when a game she was excited about was spoiled for her – in more ways than one.
AITA to be upset over a soccer game?
I am 26, and moved to Canada three years ago from Germany.
A few months after moving, I met my boyfriend Adam, who is 35, and we have been living together ever since.
I work from home three days a week and in the evenings, I teach swimming at the local community center for extra cash.
Adam goes to the office every day.
Let’s see how their domestic bliss got threatened by sport.
Here is the thing. I love football – the one they call soccer in North America.
I even paid for a TSN subscription so I can watch the UEFA Champions League games.
Adam not only doesn’t like football, but constantly comments on how boring it is.
He loves hockey and we go to NHL games a lot.
As you can see, I love watching sports in general.
This afternoon, Bayern München were playing, so it was an important game for me.
I had to go to work, so I told Adam I wanted to watch the game when I got home since TSN lets you rewatch it later.
I specifically asked him not to spoil it for me.
I had been talking about this match all week.
Read on to find out whether her precautions worked out.
Before my shift started, I texted him, saying, “Dinner is in the oven if you’re hungry. Go ahead and eat. I’ll be watching the game when I get back. If you watch with me, I’d be extra happy. Auf geht’s, Bayern!”
When I got home, I found out he had invited his buddy over and they ate all the food.
They were also watching a hockey game on our TV.
I told him I wanted to watch my game and asked why he invited his friend over.
His response was, “Munich lost! 3-0! Go Leafs go! Come watch the game with us.”
Uh-oh. Let’s find out how she reacted to this.
I got so upset.
Am I overreacting over a game?
Am I just too emotional because Bayern lost?
Or is it fair to be mad that he not only ate my food but also didn’t let me watch the game on our TV?
I ended up just watching the highlights on my phone while eating crackers.
They are still watching the hockey game on TV.
Am I making a big deal out of this and for expecting him to care about my interests?
AITA?
She is definitely not the problem here: his behavior is.
Not only spoiling the game for her this evening, but constantly putting her interests down and making out that his are better and more important.
This guy may be 35, but he has some serious growing up to do.
Let’s see what the folks over on Reddit thought about this.
This person agreed that his behavior was childish and unacceptable.
While others were concerned about his lack of interest in his girlfriend, regardless of her hobbies.
And this person gave her a solid reality check.
His complete lack of consideration toward his girlfriend’s feelings, as well as her hobbies, suggest either a complete lack of understanding or care.
Not only did he ruin the game, he hogged the TV and ate all the food.
She deserves better than him.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.