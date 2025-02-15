Woman Hit Her Car Door And Walked Away Without Apologizing, So She Slammed Her Own Door Into The Woman’s Car Repeatedly To Prove A Point

A simple apology can go a long way, but some people would rather ignore their mistakes than own up to them.

So, what would you do if someone hit your car door, acted like nothing happened, and walked away without so much as a glance? Would you just move on and let it go? Or would you let them know just how rude they are?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this very situation and decides to speak up. Here’s how it went down.

Entitled woman hits my mother’s car door she takes revenge This is not my story, but my mother’s, and God rest her soul. She would want me to put it in here. I am too young to actually remember this happening, but one day, as my mother and father were getting ready to leave the store in their slightly older car, a lady pulled in next to them with her nicer, newer car. As Karen opened the door, she hit the passenger car door where my mother was sitting. No big deal and my mother said had she apologized; things would have been different.

Her mother couldn’t let it go.

However, Karen does not and proceeds to walk off, not even acknowledging that she has done this. My mother, who was not one to let things go, yelled out her open window, “Hey, you hit our car door!” My dad tried to shush her, but this did not work. When my mother was in full mode, nothing stopped her. She was like a freight train going down a track.

Here’s where things really got out of control.

The lady looks at her like she’s soured milk and proceeds to walk off. This was a serious mistake because my mother proceeded to slam her car door open and announce, “Oh, I’m so sorry I hit your car door,” over and over and over as my dad tried to calm her down. Spoiler alert: he did not calm her down! She did this seven or eight times while the lady stood there with her mouth hanging open watching her, finally she shut the door and through the open window said some people are so rude about hitting others car doors as my dad backed up and pulled away.

