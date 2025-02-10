Mom Is Doing Her Best To Parent Her Child, And She’s Had Enough Of Her Childless Sister Criticizing Her Choices

If you’re a parent, you’ll know that as soon as there’s a baby on the radar advice will be hurtling towards you 24/7.

Sometimes that advice is welcome – especially if you’ve sought it out yourself, or if it comes from a reliable source.

But more often than not, it’s the opposite: unsolicited advice from people who have no real understanding of your situation.

Take the woman in this story for example. Not only has she been a mother for five years, she is being constantly barraged with advice from her sister, who doesn’t have kids of her own.

Read on to find out how the final straw finally came about.

AITA for calling my sister a hypocrite after she judged my parenting? I am 29 and have a 5-year-old daughter, Emma. My sister is 31 and has no kids, but she constantly gives me unsolicited advice on how I should be raising Emma. She has a lot of opinions on everything from what Emma should be eating to how I discipline her. It’s gotten pretty frustrating, especially because she’s never had a child of her own, so I feel like she doesn’t get it.

Let’s see how this situation escalated.

A few weeks ago, Emma was having a tantrum at a family gathering. She was tired and hungry, and I was trying to calm her down. My sister, without asking if I needed help or offering support, immediately started lecturing me on how I should be handling the situation, telling me I should “be more firm” and “stop giving in to her.” At the time, I just stayed calm and ignored her, focusing on Emma. But I was obviously annoyed.

Read on to find out how she handled her sister.

After the tantrum ended, I pulled my sister aside and told her I didn’t appreciate her comments. I said she was being a hypocrite for judging my parenting when she doesn’t have any kids herself and doesn’t know what it’s really like. I told her she should stop acting like she knows better than me when she hasn’t walked in my shoes. She was really hurt by what I said, and now she’s not speaking to me. Our family is divided on this. Some agree with me, saying my sister should mind her own business, while others think I was too harsh and that I should apologize. AITA?

Let’s be honest: this isn’t just a one-off.

This woman’s sister has been critical of her parenting from the beginning, and this was just the final straw.

Read on to find out what the folks on Reddit thought to this.

This person agreed, whilst pointing out that the insult she used was less than accurate.

And others made it clear that the sister should have asked before imparting unsolicited advice.

While this Redditor thought maybe there was another motive behind the sister’s behavior.

It doesn’t really matter what the sister’s reasoning is – random advice from someone who has no understanding of the situation is never helpful.

And it’s especially not helpful when you’re in the middle of dealing with your child’s tantrum.

This sister needs to learn to keep her mouth shut.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.