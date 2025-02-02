Mom Is Throwing A Birthday Party For Her Toddler But Doesn’t Want To Invite Her Ex’s New Girlfriend, And Now Her Ex Says He Won’t Attend Unless She Can Come Too

In some situations, three is a crowd.

This woman is throwing a birthday party for her and her ex’s toddler; however, she doesn’t want to invite her ex’s problematic girlfriend.

The problem is that her ex said he wouldn’t attend the party unless his girlfriend can come too.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for not allowing my ex’s gf come to our 3 year old’s birthday party? My ex (35M) and I (34F) have been separated for 2 years. He’s also now in a relationship where he lives with his problematic GF. They break up and get back together often, and she’s been an absolute jerk to me whenever she gets the chance. He knows this and hasn’t set her straight about being respectful towards me.

This woman didn’t want to invite her ex’s GF to her kid’s birthday party.

I am hosting and paying for our 3-year-old’s birthday party. I will be inviting him, but I do not want this woman there during this event. She’s trouble and I want to take pictures of me, our children, and their father for future mementos. She’s extremely jealous of all interaction between me and my ex, so I stopped talking to him altogether because of her behavior.

Her ex said he wouldn’t attend if his new GF wasn’t invited.

We actually are past the petty stage of our break up and don’t argue. She is the main point of issue when we do have to parent. Am I the jerk for refusing to allow him to bring her? I know he’s said in the past that he will not attend the event if she can’t come.

She’s hosting the party, so she should be able to set the guest list.

The last thing the kid needs on their birthday is drama.

