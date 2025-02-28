Woman Lent Out Her Roommate’s Expensive Blender Without Permission, So Their Shared Trust Got Shredded Just As Badly As The Blades

When living with roommates, personal belongings should come with an unspoken rule: If it’s not yours — paws off!

When one careless roommate “lent out” (or so she claims) her roommate’s high-end blender without permission, the damage left behind sparked a dispute that wouldn’t be smoothed out so easily.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for asking my roommate to pay to replace the blender jug after loaning it out without my permission? OK, maybe I’m an AH for owning a Vitamix, but I do, and I love it.

I returned from visiting family for the holidays and noticed the blade of my blender was severely damaged—wavy with large burrs—and the body had 4-5 deep gouge marks in the plastic.

So the owner confronts the prime suspect.

I asked my roommate about the damage, and she explained that she hadn’t touched the blender but had lent it out twice while I was away.

I told her I wish she would have asked before loaning it out and suggested she give me money to replace it ($175, which is a ton of money for both of us). She agreed.

But then the roommate started having second thoughts.

Now she is having second thoughts, doesn’t think it’s fair, and seems to be hinting that maybe the damage was there before she lent it out.

Besides being unprovable, I feel confident that it wasn’t like this before I left for the holidays. I fear that this conflict will escalate because she’s suggesting an unprovable alternate scenario. At the core, I just don’t want her to lend out my valuables without asking.

It’s part of a worrying pattern of behavior from the roommate.

Additionally, this isn’t the first thing she has damaged, broken, or lost of mine, but it is the first time I’ve ever asked her to replace something.

This situation just kind of crossed a threshold for me, and I truly felt resolved when she took accountability and agreed to replace the damaged one. Now that she is revealing second thoughts, I feel really confused, sad, hyper-vigilant, and insecure in my home. AITA?

Now this renter is left to wonder whether their things (or their feelings) are really valued in this space.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter doesn’t exactly trust this roommate’s story, but either way, she’s guilty.

This particular blender is supposed to be durable, so this user wonders what the roommate could have put in there to leave it in such bad shape.

If anyone needs to prove their claim, it’s definitely the roommate.

The roommate might not find it a big deal, but there’s actually a lot riding on how these two choose to resolve this issue.

Some things can be swapped out with a replacement, but trust isn’t one of them.

