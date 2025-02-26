Woman Needed 100 Quarters, But The Bank Teller Wasn’t Cooperative. So She Thought Of A Way To Get Rid Of The Extra Quarters She Had.

Donations come in different forms.

This woman explains that her son’s school asked the students to bring 100 of the same coin that would be donated to a local food pantry, so she decided to donate 100 quarters.

She went to the bank and made sure she got what she needed, even though she had to be creative to make it happen.

Read the story below for all the details.

You can’t give me $5? It was my son’s school’s 100th day. So they asked the kids to bring 100 of the same coin. They are going to be donating the money to the local food pantry. It was for a good cause.

This mom decided to donate 100 quarters.

We are doing pretty good this month. So I decided to give him 100 quarters ($25) to donate. So on lunch, I head to my bank and go in. I’m directed to one of the windows.

The bank teller said the quarters only come in rolls of $10.

I tell the nice lady I need to withdraw $25 in quarters. She says ok, and goes to get my quarters. She comes back with 3 rolls of quarters. “I can only do $20 or $30. They only come in rolls of $10.”

She asked for the $30 roll.

I point out that she has a tray of change. So I ask, “Can you take $5 from the loose change?” “No. They only come in rolls of $10. Do you want $20 or $30?” Ok. I really need the $25 so I ask for the $30.

As for the remaining $5 of quarters, she deposited them.

She goes to process my request in the computer at another window and comes back with the 3 rolls of quarters. I then tell her, “Can I go ahead and make a deposit?” “Of course, how much were you wanting to deposit?” “$5 in quarters.”

The bank teller was shocked.

A range of emotions crossed her face as I broke open one of the rolls. I began to count out my $5 in quarters, and it was priceless. She then takes it and tells the guy at the other computer that we needed to deposit $5 in quarters back into the account.

She smiled while waiting for her receipt.

He asked her what happened. And she told him I asked for $25 but rolls only came in $10. He then asked her why she didn’t just count out $5 in quarters from the loose change that is on each desk. I just smiled as I waited for my deposit reciept.

Genius is finding other creative ways to solve a problem.

