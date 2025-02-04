Woman Plans Girls-Only Party, But Friend Calls Her Rude For Excluding Her Husband

A Galentine’s party is a time for wine, games, and girl talk—but one guest decided the event needed a plus-one.

When her husband (shockingly?) wasn’t invited, feelings were hurt, and drama followed.

Read on for the story.

AITA for not letting my friends husband come to my Galentine’s party? Backstory: One of my (29/F) best friends (32/F) got married last spring. Since she got married we do mostly group hangouts with her husband (38/M) my partner and some other friends. Which is totally fine and fun! Now: I have a Galentine’s party every year for my girlfriends. Usually about 4-5 of us and we and all bring an appetizer and have wine, play some games etc.

Girl power!

I texted the group to let them know and everyone responded. My friend messaged me privately to say that if her husband can’t come, she can’t come and asked if he could come with her. I normally would welcome him, but no one else’s husband or boyfriends will be there and it just isn’t that kind of party lol. I told her that no one else’s partners would be there and she said that since being married they are a “package” deal and only attend things together. I told her I respected whatever arrangements they had in their marriage and if she wasn’t able to attend, I understood.

What part of Galentines party did she not understand?

However, a few days later a mutual friend told me that they talked and she said she was hurt by the fact I wouldn’t invite him and felt I was being rude. I do plan to talk to her about it, but just need some feedback from Reddit.

A girls-only tradition collided with a “package deal” marriage, leaving one friend feeling excluded and another defending the party’s vibe.

Who’s really in the wrong here?

Obviously it’s the friend. Like, the holiday title says it all.

This person says she did literally nothing wrong.

This person says this friend needs a serious talking to.

When “no boys allowed” causes a marriage meltdown, the wine spills over.

This answer should have been obvious.

