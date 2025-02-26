Woman Refused To Play Board Games With Her Boyfriend’s Friends On Her Birthday, So They All Said She Was Rude

How you celebrate your birthday should be your decision.

AITA because it was my birthday weekend getaway and I didn’t want to play board games with my BF and his friends? I (29F) had my birthday over the weekend, and to celebrate, my mom booked an Airbnb in the city. It’s about 35-40 minutes away from where we live. It’s for me, my partner (27M), and my dog to get away for a bit so we can just have a nice time.

My partner’s friend happened to live in this city, too, so he asked if we could stop by and see him. I didn’t really want to, but they told us to bring my dog along, too. I loved that because I hate going anywhere without him.

We got to partner’s friend’s home. I immediately had to lock my dog in their unfinished basement because he had cats and didn’t tell us. I hated that.

Bonus, it was down a flight of stairs. And my dog is a front amp tripod. So it wasn’t easy getting him down and back up. I would have never brought him, if I had known he couldn’t just be around with us.

We sat around and talked for a bit. And then someone suggested board games. I love a good board game, but the ones they wanted to play aren’t quick ones, and I really didn’t want to be there that long.

I wanted my boyfriend to enjoy his time with his friend. So I told them, they could, and I was just going to sit by them and play my Switch because a game I was excited about, had just come out and I had received it as an early present.

We were there for probably close to 4 or 5 hours, way longer than I ever wanted to be. I was a little upset but I didn’t say anything.

After we left, my boyfriend started telling me how rude everyone thought I was because I didn’t sit down to fully join them. He said that I look like a jerk. I was there in the room with them and engaged enough in conversation. I just wasn’t playing the board game.

I did my best, considering we were there in the city for my birthday. I didn’t even really want to stop to see his friend in the first place. I had friends in the city, too. I would have rather spent time doing celebration things with them.

This lead to a big fight. He told me his friends never liked me. Did I mess it up? Should I have just played the stupid game?

