Woman Shares A Unconventional Way To Peel A Banana That’s Much Easier
by Ashley Ashbee
If you love eating bananas or you like baking banana bread, you’ve probably noticed that they’re a bit tricky to peel.
TikToker @gladissahm shared a little-known way to do this, saying in her overlay text, “You definitely didn’t know this!”
Her dialogue-free video is also short and sweet. It starts with a shot at the banana section of the grocery store.
It looks like Gladis is going to peel the banana right there!
But then her shot switches to a birds-eye view of a hard surface background, presumably a countertop.
Gladis starts by flipping the banana to make it stem side-down.
The she squeezes the bottom tip of the banana, finds a seam and peels in the same place.
In just over a minute she has it fully peeled. “Now you know how to do it!” her caption reads.
Watch the full clip.
@gladissahm
Now you know how to do it !! #hack #hacks #tipsandtricks #banana #bananas #sahm #sahmlife #fyp #tiktoklifehacks #foodtok
♬ Burning Love (with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra) – Elvis Presley & The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Here is what folks are saying.
Most people peel from the other end! But I agree. This isn’t a hack.
Is this person throwing shade? LOL!
Where? A nature documentary?
I’m surprised there weren’t more comments. Go shade!
