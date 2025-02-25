February 25, 2025 at 4:47 am

Woman Shares A Unconventional Way To Peel A Banana That’s Much Easier

by Ashley Ashbee

Source: TikTok/@gladissahm

If you love eating bananas or you like baking banana bread, you’ve probably noticed that they’re a bit tricky to peel.

TikToker @gladissahm shared a little-known way to do this, saying in her overlay text, “You definitely didn’t know this!”

Source: TikTok/@gladissahm

Her dialogue-free video is also short and sweet. It starts with a shot at the banana section of the grocery store.

It looks like Gladis is going to peel the banana right there!

Source: TikTok/@gladissahm

But then her shot switches to a birds-eye view of a hard surface background, presumably a countertop.

Gladis starts by flipping the banana to make it stem side-down.

Source: TikTok/@gladissahm

The she squeezes the bottom tip of the banana, finds a seam and peels in the same place.

In just over a minute she has it fully peeled. “Now you know how to do it!” her caption reads.

Watch the full clip.

Here is what folks are saying.

Most people peel from the other end! But I agree. This isn’t a hack.

Source: TikTok/@gladissahm

Is this person throwing shade? LOL!

Source: TikTok/@gladissahm

Where? A nature documentary?

Source: TikTok/@gladissahm

I’m surprised there weren’t more comments. Go shade!

Categories: STORIES
