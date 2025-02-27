Woman Speeding In A School Zone Pushed Her Way Through Traffic, So She Found Herself Stuck In A Slow Lane Of Payback

Some people just can’t wait to get to their next destination, but some push the limits a little too far.

After one reckless driver sped through a school zone and almost hit a car on the highway, one driver decided it was high time to teach them a lesson in slowing down.

Read on for the full story!

Speeding in a School Zone? I’ll Make Sure You’re Late! I was on my typical morning commute when I got to a school zone in my small suburban town. For some context, this road in particular is normally 45mph, and people ignoring the school zone signs and nearly hitting a kid is common because of the combination of the high school starting really early and people trying to rush to get to their jobs in the city. The high school always has groups of runners crossing the two busy intersections along this road, so when I see reckless drivers come so close to these kids, it lights a desire in me for petty revenge.

Then came an especially egregious example of carelessness from one driver.

This morning, I was going 20mph through the school zone with all the other cars doing what they are supposed to, when out of nowhere, a car came speeding by going at least 15mph above the speed limit. Luckily, this gremlin of a woman got held up at the next intersection in front of me, so I got a good chance to memorize what the car looked like so I could enact my petty revenge.

The universe seemed to line up everything perfectly.

Everything seemed to fall in place for this revenge. I was behind them, they were going in the same direction as me towards the city for work, and despite them cutting off people and switching lanes a ton, they never went out of my line of sight. I ended up behind them again as we went onto the highway.

Then the speedy driver made another big mistake.

As we were getting on the highway, they nearly collided with a truck who was trying to legally merge with a blinker into the freeway ramp, just because they didn’t want to let them in. This only solidified that this person was worthy of a little petty revenge.

So it was time to put their payback plan into motion.

Once on the highway, I safely made my way over to the far left lane, and guess who was behind me? The gremlin who likes to speed in school zones so she isn’t late! Traffic was going slow except for the far left lane, so I was able to slow down to 5 below the speed limit and still be side to side with all the other cars in traffic.

Now she was forced to slow down!

The gremlin was STUCK behind me going slow for the next 10 miles. I left with plenty of time to get to work, so this didn’t affect me in the least. The look of anger on their face in the rearview mirror made it all worth it.

You can speed past the rules, but karma always catches up!

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

Some cities are better than others at protecting pedestrians from crazy drivers.

Some people just really shouldn’t be on the road at all.

Is getting your destination on time really worth all this?

In the end, the reckless driver learned the hard way that some things just can’t be rushed.

The slow lane was the perfect place for karma to catch up.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.