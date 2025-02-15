Woman Told Her Friend That Her Birthday Party Wasn’t The Right Venue For A Photoshoot, So He Left The Party And Blocked Her On Everything

Birthdays are supposed to be a gathering of friends and a celebration for that one special person.

This woman had a birthday party where she invited her friends.

One of her friends, however, planned to do a photoshoot during her party without telling her.

Read the story below to see how it all played out.

AITA for not allowing a photoshoot on my birthday? I (21F) held my birthday party this weekend. I invited quite some people, and it was quite fun. A friend of mine (30M) was also invited. I would like to add that he was already on quite some thin ice. To make it simple, I will refer to him as “Bob.”

Bob created a group chat and didn’t include this woman.

We share 2 mutuals friends (21F), Lynn, and (25M), Jeff. All three of us used to be quite close. Having Lynn move into my appartment complex made us only closer. Unfortunately, Bob decided to make a new group chat, but didn’t include me.

She still invited him to her birthday party.

When confronted, he denied of the existence. This upset Lynn due to us being really close, and just not liking it at all. Despite all this, Bob was still invited to my party because I didn’t want to make this “bigger” then it was.

Without telling her, Bob planned to do a photoshoot in the location.

I rented a location for my birthday, but due to the rain, it became quite muddy outside and had a lot of gaps in the ground. It was also really dark outside. Without communicating with me, he decided that he would do a photoshoot on that terrain with some people I also invited.

She thought it wasn’t right to perform a photoshoot on her birthday.

I simply asked them why. Because, in my opinion, a birthday party doesn’t seem like the time nor place to do a photoshoot. I wouldn’t mind people taking pictures at all with phones since I understand taking selfies or videos. But he took all his camera equipment with him, including lights without any communication.

Her boyfriend asked Bob to stop the photoshoot.

I, as a photographer, myself would never take my equipment with me, especially at a private event like birthday parties, unless the host asked or I asked for permission and it was fine. My boyfriend kindly asked him to stop because it was just weird to just shoot on a birthday party without any proper notice.

Bob got upset and didn’t engage in the party.

Eventually, he came back into the party, looking all upset for the last 3 hours. He just kept looking at his phone which was just very awkward for all the guests being there. When asked about it by others, he kept claiming he was getting “kicked out.” Mind you, he was only politely asked to stop due to the terrain being dangerous, etc.

He left the party.

Eventually, he left without saying goodbye. I kindly messaged him. Stuff like this wouldn’t have happened if there was any communication. He claimed that “he was an adult so he didn’t need to ask for permission.” And that “he was done getting told what he could do and not.”

Now, she’s wondering if she did the right thing.

He ended up blocking me and Lynn on everything because he was upset. However, I found out later that he was bragging to my guests about going on a date with a 19-year-old. So I don’t know whether I dodged a bullet or I am truly in the wrong.

It does sound weird to bring professional photography equipment to a birthday party where you’re supposed to be a guest.

Let’s check out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest and straightforward opinion.

Very childish behavior for a 30-year-old, says this person.

People are siding with her.

Finally, here’s another sensible piece of advice from this user.

Guests should respect your rules.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.