Her Neighbor’s Old Couch Was Sitting In Their Yard For 2 Months, So She Had It Hauled Off By The City

If your neighbor left old, rotting furniture in their yard, would you do anything about it?

This woman shares how she was bothered by the neighbor’s old couch. It had been sitting in their front yard for two months.

So, she called the city trash collector and had it removed.

Now, she’s wondering if she was the jerk in this scenario. Read the full story below.

AITA for getting the trash removed from my neighbors yard without permission. My (24F) neighbor has had a couch and chair on his yard for 2 months. I have patiently waited for them to remove it, but they have not.

This woman called the city trash collector to get the couch.

Raccoons, cats, stray dogs and god-knows-what-else has made the couch their spot. I put in an order with the city to haul it off. And they did. I’d been complaining about it for awhile.

Her sister told her that what she did was rude and inappropriate.

And when my sister visited and saw it was gone, she commented on it. I said, “Yeah, I had the trash people haul it off.” She told me that was rude and not appropriate. I think it’s rude and not appropriate to leave a rotting moldy couch out for wildlife to live, but whatever, so AITA for getting it removed?

It sounds like it was a health hazard. The neighbor obviously didn’t want it.

Let’s check out what other people have to say about this on Reddit.

This person shares some information about Codes Enforcement.

While this user shares their personal thoughts.

It’s not your property, says this person.

This may be harsh, but could also be true.

Finally, here’s a possible scenario.

If nobody complained, then there’s no crime here.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.