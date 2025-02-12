Woman Was Sad And Alone On Christmas, So She Paid For The Meals Of The Friendly Strangers But Ignored The Man Who Was Rude To Her

For parents who are alone and miss their children, they would do anything to take their minds off the sadness.

This woman went to a restaurant for Christmas so she wouldn’t be completely alone.

Some of the people at the restaurant were nice to her, but not everyone wanted to talk to her.

Guess how she dealt with these two types of strangers. Read below and find out.

Free Meal for Them, Not for You One year, my ex lied. And got a restraining order against me. He took my kids. I was fighting to get them back.

This woman decided to eat in a hibachi restaurant for Christmas.

Christmas came, and it was really hard being without them. I decided to go to a hibachi place so at least I wouldn’t be sitting home alone. When I was seated at the table, two young women were sitting on one side of the table and a dad and his two small daughters were on the other.

The man on the other side was being rude to her.

I introduced myself, and said hello. The two young girls and I started chatting. The man said, “I’m just here trying to enjoy dinner with my kids.” I thought, well, I’m here trying to enjoy dinner without mine! It really stung.

So, she paid for the meals of the friendly women, but not the unfriendly man.

I decided to reward the two young women for being nice by paying for their meal. I saw unfriendly dude’s check at the end. It was $200. I would have paid for his, too, if he hadn’t been such a jerk!

I’m not sure that this was revenge, but she was very nice to the young women.

