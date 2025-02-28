Woman’s Friend Brought Her New Dog When She Came To Visit, But Her Dog Was So Destructive That She Has To Buy New Furniture And Carpet

Sometimes setting boundaries and rules can go a long way!

This woman made the mistake of telling her friend that she could bring her dog with her when she stayed at her place over Christmas. The friend claimed her dog was trained, but that’s not what this woman observed.

Things went downhill quickly, and it only got worse when she friend and her dog left.

Check out the full story.

AITA for asking my friend money to replace stuff her dog ruined and calling her a bad dog owner? Hi. My childhood bff and I live in different countries. We have an small tradition when she travels to spend Christmas with me every year.

I help with money for plane tickets and she stay at my house where I also provide food.

On the most recent visit, she brought her new dog.

Last Christmas she came but this time she brought her dog, she got it as puppy on Jan 2024. I asked her if it was already trained and she told it was. I also let her know that I don’t like pets on my beds or couch, and asked if I needed to buy something for her dog to sleep in? She told me the dog will be ok with a pillow beside her bed.

She did everything to ensure her comfortable stay.

I also brought cleaning supplies a let it in the guest bedroom she was going to use. So she arrived and I noticed the dog was absolutely untrained. I was trying to no be mean about it and enjoy our time together but I told her she needed to take her dog out often because she wasn’t doing it.

She made lots of excuses.

Like the day she arrived she said she was to tired and dog didn’t needed it. Second day it was to cold outside to walk. Third day we have plans and she let dog locked in the room all day.

This sounds pretty bad.

She was here for ten days and dog were taken outside for walks maybe 5 times (once by me and once by husband). The dog slept on the bed, couch and let hairs everywhere, jumping on people all the time and biting. But I started to notice and strong smell coming from the guest room.

It gets worse.

Short story the carpet, a couch and bed mattress are absolutely ruined by pee smell. Its disgusting. I tried different cleaning methods but it smells really bad. I talked it to my husband and decided to replace everything.

She told her friend.

I was texting with my friend and I let her now I would need to replace everything because the strong smell. She stopped replying the moment I told her, for 2 days she was radio silent which is weird because we are always texting memes or random stuff.

She tried to get her friend’s attention.

I was waiting for her to apologize for the trouble but nada. This is when I maybe be TA, but I got really mad at her for deciding to ghost me instead of using her big girl words. I texted her with a pic of the shopping cart of everything we needed to replace and told her that was the total for the stuff her dog ruined and we needed to buy, and asked her how much she thought she could help us.

She just argued about it instead of apologizing.

She read it, went silent for 4 hours and then replied that I was tacky for asking money for someone that was a guest in my house. It was back at forth with her telling she didn’t thought the smell was that bad because she cleaned everything just like she cleaned in her house, that the dog in her house behave perfectly fine so maybe it was my house. I told her it really smell bad. Then she asked me if someone goes to my house and their child broke something I would be also all over them asking for money. I said I would at least expect them to be sorry.

She isn’t sure how to navigate this.

She say so this is what it is about? You want to beg forgiveness for something a dog cant control and told her maybe she should try to not be an horrible dog owner aita?

GEEZ! This friend seems way too entitled!

How can she turn a blind eye to the damage that her dog did?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This user is shocked as to why this girl ever allowed her friend to bring the dog in the first place.

This user hates bad pet owners.

That’s right! This user thinks the girl is a horrible friend!

This user thinks her friend isn’t a real friend.

Exactly! This user knows that there’s a limit to everything, and a guest isn’t supposed to destroy everything!

She never should’ve let her bring her dog.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.