February 27, 2025 at 8:49 pm

‘You should shred your own cheese. It’s cheaper, right?’ – Walmart Shopper Compares Cheese Prices And Feels Like He Has Been Lied To

by Ashley Ashbee

Source: Pexels/@the_double_t

It’s a common belief that pricing is based on convenience: if it saves you time, it might cost more.

But a trip to Walmart upended this notion for shopper and TikToker @the_double_t.

“The economy is all out of whack” he wrote in the caption.

Source: Pexels/@the_double_t

“When was it cheaper to buy pre-shredded cheese?”

Sometimes you have to see something to believe it and Double T has the proof.

He’s in the grocery store for this video and records the price for a block of Great Colby Jack cheese, $422 and the price for their shredded cheese, $3.78, each bag is one pound.

Source: Pexels/@the_double_t

Weird!

“Someone help me and tell me why this became a thing,” he says to the camera.

“I feel like I’ve been lied to.”

Source: Pexels/@the_double_t

“Growing up, my parents always told me,” he explains, looking defeated. “It’s cheaper to shred your own cheese.”

“How long has this been a thing?” Who knows, Double T.

Watch the full clip.

@the_double_t

This economy is all out of whack… When was is cheaper to buy pre-shredded cheese? #foryou #truckerslife #shopping #wivestales

♬ Welp, Didn’t Expect That – Yu-Peng Chen & HOYO-MiX

Here is what people are saying.

Good tip! Not that I melt cheese much.

Source: Pexels/@the_double_t

One of the great mysteries of life…

Source: Pexels/@the_double_t

Cellulose had some interesting debate.

Source: Pexels/@the_double_t

It’s complicated, but thanks, anyway!

Source: Pexels/@the_double_t

Good eye. Hmm!

Source: Pexels/@the_double_t

I’m sure this has something to do with supply and demand.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter