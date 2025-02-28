‘You should shred your own cheese. It’s cheaper, right?’ – Walmart Shopper Compares Cheese Prices And Feels Like He Has Been Lied To

It’s a common belief that pricing is based on convenience: if it saves you time, it might cost more.

But a trip to Walmart upended this notion for shopper and TikToker @the_double_t.

“The economy is all out of whack” he wrote in the caption.

“When was it cheaper to buy pre-shredded cheese?”

Sometimes you have to see something to believe it and Double T has the proof.

He’s in the grocery store for this video and records the price for a block of Great Colby Jack cheese, $422 and the price for their shredded cheese, $3.78, each bag is one pound.

Weird!

“Someone help me and tell me why this became a thing,” he says to the camera.

“I feel like I’ve been lied to.”

“Growing up, my parents always told me,” he explains, looking defeated. “It’s cheaper to shred your own cheese.”

“How long has this been a thing?” Who knows, Double T.

Watch the full clip.

Here is what people are saying.

Good tip! Not that I melt cheese much.

One of the great mysteries of life…

Cellulose had some interesting debate.

It’s complicated, but thanks, anyway!

Good eye. Hmm!

I’m sure this has something to do with supply and demand.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!