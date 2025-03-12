A Car Wash Employee Talked About What A Spot-Free Rinse Really Entails

Boy, do I love going to the car wash!

If it’s a hot summer day, there’s almost nothing better than pumping quarters into a machine, grabbing that wand, and going to work!

But what do the different washing options mean? And specifically, what is the spot-free rinse all about?

Well, wonder no more, friends!

A car wash employee named Ivan posted a video on TikTok to educate viewers about this big question.

Ivan said, “I’ve been getting a lot of questions about what is in spot-free rinse.”

He added, “The answer to that is actually very simple: nothing.”

Ivan explained, “We have a reverse-osmosis filtration system. It takes normal water and filters it down to four parts per million. Normal water is between 400 and 500 parts per million.”

He added, “So when you spray the super clean water stored in these tanks onto your car, there is absolutely no calcium or any kind of solids.”

I did not know that!

Here’s the video.

