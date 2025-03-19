A Dating Expert Said He Knows How To Tell If A Woman Is Really Into A Man. – ‘She’s the type of girl that’s making me jump through more hoops.’

A lot of folks out there are looking for relationship advice, and if you’re a man, you might want to pay attention to what this fella has to say.

His name is Chad and he took to TikTok to give his male viewers a lesson in how to determine if a woman is really into them…or not.

Chad said that he told a client of his that he should ask a woman to come to near where he lives for a date. The client followed Chad’s advice and he explained what went down.

The TikTokker told viewers that the woman said, “That sounds like fun, but I’m not the type to drive to the guy. Thank you for the invite though.”

Chad said this is a bad sign and told viewers, “Trust and believe this woman has driven to many men before. She just doesn’t see you as that guy.”

He then added, “Let me get this straight. So you’re offering this girl drinks, you’re gonna pay for it, but she says, ‘Not only do I want you to pay for it, you also have to drive to my side of town as well and pay for it.’”

Chad continued, “One way I see if a girl has higher interest in me is by asking her to come to my side of town. If she says yes, okay, she’s on the right track. If she says no and says this, then I know I don’t want to invest in this girl because she’s the type of girl that’s making me jump through more hoops than I want to.”

He added, “That’s you dating her on her terms. And the rest of the relationship will also be on her terms. If you can’t put your foot down, you’ll always be dating on her terms.”

Here’s the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This TikTokker made a good point…

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And one viewer ain’t having it.

Well, that’s one way of looking at it…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out whathappened!