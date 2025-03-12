A Forever 21 Employee Told A Shopper That the Company Is Closing All Of Its Stores

Could it be true…?

A woman named Maryah took to TikTok to tell viewers that someone with inside info told her that every single Forever 21 store is closing.

Maryah said she was shopping at a Forever 21 store in Woodbridge, New Jersey when an employee told her that all the company’s stores will be closing.

She said, “I just left Forever 21, and they’re officially closing. No more Shein returns. No more nothing.”

She added, “They’re starting at 10% off, and the worker said they’re going to go up 20, 30, 40, 50 every single week. Right now, they’re at 10% off.”

Maryah continued, “That is so sad. But they do have some good stuff in there. They still got a lot of stuff left.”

A sign in the store’s window reads, “Biggest Sale of the Season.”

Maryah told viewers, “Yeah, it’s the biggest sale of the season. It’s their final sale of the season.”

As of right now, company representatives have said that they’re closing SOME of their stores, FYI.

