A New Study Shows The Staggering Prevalence Of Microplastics Polluting The Waters Of Each Of The Great Lakes

Whether it’s in our seafood, the air we breathe, or even our own internal organs, microplastics have been a hot topic of conversation for years now.

And the concern is real. These tiny pieces of plastic – each measuring no more than 5mm long – are prolific through every aspect of our lives now.

They contaminate our water sources in particular, since these pieces of plastic debris are what results from tonnes of pieces of plastic trash ending up on our oceans (whether by accident or on purpose) every day.

As the plastic starts to break down, it turns into these tiny plastic particles which can be incredibly harmful for marine life and aquatic ecosystems. Not only can the ingestion of microplastics threaten the health and even survival of these animals once they settle inside their bodies, they might also carry chemicals that are toxic to the creatures too.

Given the importance of properly functioning marine habitats to the survival of our planet, in the context of the climate crisis this is more concerning than ever.

And, if you eat seafood, the microplastics will likely end up in your system too, with similarly harmful effects.

However, vegetarians and vegans aren’t safe from the threat of microplastics either. Though they are particularly prolific in our oceans and waterways, microplastics are also commonly inhaled, especially if you’re spending time in an area with plastic waste.

Over the years, studies have shown that the presence of microplastics in the human body, with over 80% of people tested having microplastics somewhere within them. In fact, microplastics have been found in people’s lungs, reproductive organs, hearts, brains – and, most recently, blood.

This is concerning enough as it is, since any organ that contains microplastics can be damaged as a result, with recorded effects on the liver, lungs and immune system, and the chemicals within the plastics known increase a person’s risk of cancer and infertility.

So it was particularly concerning to learn of the prevalence of microplastics in all five of the Great Lakes, a result of plastic pollution over decades that has caused the notable presence of these tiny, broken down plastic particles in the water.

Understandably, the Great Lakes Science Advisory Board has proposed in their most recent report that a coordinated approach is required in order to measure and monitor microplastic levels in each of the Great Lakes.

And given the long-standing concerns about microplastics, many were staggered that such an initiative was not already in place, as Rebecca Rooney from the Science Advisory Board explained in a statement:

“Plastic is a part of modern life and pervasive throughout the Great Lakes ecosystem. Yet, the monitoring and reporting on microplastics is largely project-based. The board offers actionable tools to help the Canadian and US governments take a common and routine approach to monitoring microplastics.”

Though (despite President Trump’s reinstatement of plastic straws) there is a global initiative to reduce plastic waste, the pre-existence of so much plastic, as well as our continued reliance on its dextrous qualities, mean that all plastic waste that is not recycled (as well as, unfortunately, some that is) risks environmental pollution.

And it is monitoring measures like this that provide the evidence to reduce plastic use further, evidencing what lurks beneath the surface of those once clear waters.

Given the uniqueness of these vital habitats, the Board recommend that microplastics be labelled a ‘Chemical of Mutual Concern’ that must be monitored under the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement, in order to make the continuous observation of microplastic levels mandatory for each Lake authority.

This is because of the importance of preserving the ecosystems that reside within these huge aquatic bodies; it will also become a clear indicator of the health of the environments within which each Lake resides, as the Board’s Karen Kidd continued:

“Adopting microplastics as an indicator of ecological health would improve our understanding of their prevalence and environmental impacts. The frameworks proposed in this report could be leveraged for systematic and coordinated monitoring, assessment and management.”

And, as we aim to reduce the impacts of the climate crisis and leave the world a nicer place for those who come after us, the preservation of natural wonders like the Great Lakes is a priority.

As is reducing the amount of single-use plastic we purchase every day.

If we don’t, the consequences on our vital ecosystems, unique environments, and our own bodies too, are unthinkable.

