A Passenger Behind Him Is Pushing His Knee Into His Airplane Seat, So He Reclines It All The Way

Airplane flights are not comfortable, unless you’re in first class. The problem isn’t just the physical discomfort. It’s the people.

Knees into the back of my airplane seat

Could feel a big hard lump moving up and down on the back of my airplane seat. This was a 90 minute flight, so most people wouldn’t recline/sleep.

Right after the meal service finished and the flight attendant took the tray from the person behind me, I instantly recline my seat all the way back. Then a few minutes later I hear them talking to a flight attendant who said since meal service is over I’m free to recline my seat.

So, I pretend to be nice and recline back up a little bit, but nope, I still feel the hard lump in the back of my seat. Then I recline it back down to the maximum, lie my side on the back of the seat and keep pushing down frequently.

Maybe it’s his first time flying.

You are a mature adult. OP is not.

Why are people like this? Get over it and move on.

I don’t think they’re going to get rid of seats.

That doesn’t sound fun.

Folks, just put headphones on and think of something else.

