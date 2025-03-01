A Shopper Reviewed Peaches Sold In Giant Jars At Costco

I had no idea people could even buy whole peaches like this, but I guess you learn something new every day.

Now, on to the story!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a review of the large jar of peaches she bought at a Costco store.

The woman said it’s hard to find good peaches during the winter and she added, “I finally went to Costco, and I got the big thing of whole peaches.”

She took a swig of the peach juice and said, “Oh my God, that’s amazing!”

Then it was time for the big moment…

She used a fork to get a peach out of the jar and, after she took a bite, she told viewers, “If you guys go to Costco, they have these right now.”

The TikTokker added, “They’re so freaking good.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This individual was impressed!

Another viewer chimed in.

And this person sounds concerned…

She was clearly excited about this!

