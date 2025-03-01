March 1, 2025 at 4:48 am

A Shopper Reviewed Peaches Sold In Giant Jars At Costco

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@momlifestlouis53

I had no idea people could even buy whole peaches like this, but I guess you learn something new every day.

Now, on to the story!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a review of the large jar of peaches she bought at a Costco store.

Source: TikTok/@momlifestlouis53

The woman said it’s hard to find good peaches during the winter and she added, “I finally went to Costco, and I got the big thing of whole peaches.”

She took a swig of the peach juice and said, “Oh my God, that’s amazing!”

Then it was time for the big moment…

Source: TikTok/@momlifestlouis53

She used a fork to get a peach out of the jar and, after she took a bite, she told viewers, “If you guys go to Costco, they have these right now.”

The TikTokker added, “They’re so freaking good.”

Source: TikTok/@momlifestlouis53

Check out the video.

@momlifestlouis53

♬ original sound – peachlady54

Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This individual was impressed!

Source: TikTok/@momlifestlouis53

Another viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok/@momlifestlouis53

And this person sounds concerned…

Source: TikTok/@momlifestlouis53

She was clearly excited about this!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter