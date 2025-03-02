A Shopper Said Women Need To Always Park Next To Shopping Cart Holders In Store Parking Lots

Are all parking spots created equal?

According to a woman named Jane, the answer is NO…and she posted a video on TikTok and explained why thinks women should try to park next to shopping cart holders when they go to stores.

Jane said, “If you’re a girl, you know to always park next to this.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “If your dad didn’t tell you, I’m telling you!”

Jane added, “If you know, you know. Doesn’t matter if there’s parking in the front, just always park next to this for your safety. And it’s convenient. And you guys know why.”

Check out the video.

Jane posted a follow-up video because she got a lot of questions in the original post’s comments.

She told viewers, “Personally, because it’s convenient. And then two, if you’re by yourself, no strange person is parking next to you, that doesn’t have to be next to your driver’s side.”

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer wanted more info.

Safety first!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!