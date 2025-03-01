A TikTokker Said She Found Out How Old A Guy Was On A Date Based On Disney Films

I would fail miserably at this kind of dating test, because I know nothing about Disney…not even from my era.

But I guess I’m an anomaly, because most folks seem to know all about that stuff!

And a woman named Vic posted a TikTok video and told viewers how she found out she was out on a date with a younger fella based on his answers about Disney knowledge.

Vic told viewers, “So I’m a ’90s baby, and I went on a date with a 2000s baby. And we were chit-chatting about what type of music we like. He said, ‘Oh, what have you been listening to recently? And I said, ‘Oh, well, I like a little bit of everything. But lately, I’ve been really fixated on classic Disney.’”

She continued, “He goes, ‘classic Disney? I got you.’ Goes to his phone to play me a song. So I’m thinking, ‘OK, he’s gonna play a random classic Disney song. I’m gonna know immediately what it is. Because I know pretty much all of those songs by heart.’”

Vic then said, “He starts playing this song. It’s like an upbeat song that I do not recognize. And I go, ‘What is this?’ He goes, ‘It’s classic Disney!’ And I go, ‘From where?’ He goes, ‘Camp Rock!’”

She added, “‘Camp Rock?! I said classic Disney!’ He goes, ‘This is classic Disney! What do you mean?’ ‘No, no, no, no, like Aladdin or The Lion King or The Little Mermaid. Like, the classics.’ And he goes, ‘Oh, vintage Disney!’”

That’s an interesting way to learn someone’s age…

She was robbing the cradle!

