A TikTokker Talked About How Much She Paid For A Toyota That Is 28-Years-Old

How much is too much to pay for a used car?

Okay, let me rephrase that: how much is too much to pay for a car that’s almost 30-years-old.

A woman named Rissa posted a video on TikTok about how much she paid for a used vehicle and it got viewers talking.

In the brief video, Rissa showed viewers the 1997 Toyota Corolla she bought for $6,000.

She explained that she doesn’t have a car payment and she said, “How life feels with my $6k 1997 Toyota Corolla with 78k miles and no car note.”

In the video’s caption, Rissa said the Corolla has “cranky windows and no automatic locks,” but she still loves it.

Here’s the video.

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

One individual was impressed.

Another TikTokker doesn’t think she got a very good deal.

And this person weighed in.

She might’ve overpaid this time…

