A Traveler Talked About The Unusual Email She Got After Booking A Flight

If you’ve taken a flight in the past several years, you’ve no doubt received an alert to check in for your flight 24 hours before it takes off.

But why would someone have to check in almost a month before a flight?

A woman named Sarah posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the unusual request she got after she booked a flight.

Sarah said she booked a flight that was a month away but she got an email two days later asking her to check in.

She said, “I’m like, oh my God, did I book the wrong flight?”

Sarah said she made sure she had the date right and went ahead and checked in for the flight even though it was still a few weeks away.

Sarah showed viewers a screenshot of an email she got, and it turns out she was asked to check in early because of Advanced Passenger Information, which is part of the TSA’s Secure Flight program.

She told viewers, “So if you are flying with everything going on, just simply be aware.”

You might run into this pretty soon if you’re taking a trip.

