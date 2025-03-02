A Volkswagen Owner Said He’s Spent $10,000 On Repairs On The Car He Recently Bought From The 1980s

You see all kinds of videos on TikTok of people talking about how much they prefer old cars to new ones, but maybe those folks don’t know what they’re talking about.

And I’m willing to bet the guy you’re about to meet feels that way.

His name is Bodhi and he took to TikTok to tell viewers about the hefty price tag he’s racked up since he recently bought an old car.

Bodhi said he recently purchased a 1988 Volkswagen Caravelle…and then he showed viewers screenshots of three repair bills for the vehicle.

The first bill was for $6,486.65, a second one for $2,954.57, and a third mechanic bill for $2,731.67.

In the video’s caption, Bodhi wrote, “‘Buy an old car,’ they said. ‘It’ll be fun,’ they said.”

Ouch…

Check out the video.

Maybe those old cars aren’t as great as we think they are…

