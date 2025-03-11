A Worker Took A Bathroom Break And Got A Weird Message From Her Boss

I don’t like the sound of this at all!

A TikTokker named Tiphanie posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers that she found out something quite surprising about her job…when she went to use the bathroom.

She told viewers, “So apparently at my job, you are only allowed to go into unavailable mode for ten minutes a day.”

Tiphanie said she put her status on “Unavailable” so she could use the bathroom and she had a message waiting for her on her computer when she returned.

The person said that Tiphanie was gone for more than ten minutes and they wanted to know if she needed any assistance.

She said, “I felt like that was passive-aggressive because what the **** are you going to help me with anyways? I’m unavailable.”

Tiphanie said that it happened again and this time, she got a message that she was gone longer than five minutes.

She told the person she was using the bathroom and that she didn’t need any help.

The other person put Tiphanie’s response in a group chat with her manager to try to tell on her, and Tiphanie said she “liked it” because she wasn’t making any excuses.

This is ridiculous!

