Allstate Insurance Found Out This Driver Was Lying About Her Mileage, And Now She Wants To Know If The DMV Told Them

The insurance business model is very simple:

You give me money, and then when something bad happens to you, I’ll find as many reasons as I can not to give you any of it back.

The latest example of what a pain this is came from TikTok user @soulscorestudio, who came to the conclusion that her car insurance was apparently getting info from the DMV that affected her rates.

“Apparently these [jerks] are snitching on us,” she says, referred to the DMV.

“According to my Allstate chat Representative Athena, who I later told her like, ‘nothing personal, this is not personally related to you, but insurance is a scam.’ I ******* hate it here I can’t afford to live and this [crap] is ridiculous and I’m taking my business elsewhere.”

“‘Yes,’ she said ‘I’m guessing it’s from the emissions reports cause they take your like mileage and everything then.’ ‘But,’ she said ‘unless you are able to provide proof of the actual mileage you use, then we would go by that what the DMV gives you. When we lower the annual mileage, we are required to have two forms of documentation. The documentation will consist of two odometer readings, at least 90 days apart. The most recent must be within the last 60 days. I can provide a list of acceptable documents, blah blah blah blah.'”

“So you can like, try and say that whatever the DMV gave them is wrong, but otherwise you’re just gonna go off that. So why are you asking me when I sign up for insurance how much I’m driving? Cause I’m gonna tell you 1,000 miles a year. If the DMV tells you 12,000, that’s not my problem.”

“Don’t be like, ‘haha gotcha! Here’s your rate, your new rate. We’re gonna try to [screw] you over that way too.'”

They ARE gonna be like that, though.

That’s the whole model.

But that’s not the only possible source of a leak:

Who ISN’T snitching on us?

Is regulation a part of it?

It’s everywhere!

Brb, gonna go throw my car away.

