Apple Store Customer Thought He’d Made An Innocent Joke, But One Of The Employees Got Very Upset

You ever heard of a dysphemism? It’s the opposite of a euphemism.

While a euphemism applies a polite term to something unseemly, a dysphemism applies an impolite term to something ordinary.

Knowingly or not, TikTok user @andrewlaffertyy used a dysphemism at an Apple Store, and got some unexpected results.

“I just bought these AirPods yesterday in person at the Apple Store,” he begins, “and there’s like a runner coming to bring me the AirPods. So I’m just waiting with the attendant, he’s making small talk with me, he goes ‘you gonna want a bag for these?'”

“And I said ‘nah, that’s okay, I think I’m just gonna raw dog these out of the store,’ alright? Just trying to have a little fun, just trying to have fun at the old Williamsburg Apple store.”

That’s the Williamsburg in Brooklyn NYC, if you’re wondering.

“This guy looks at me and goes, ‘can I be honest with you?’ This really happened. I was like, ‘sure.’ He said, ‘you have made me uncomfortable the entire time you’ve been in here.'”

Well that’s VERY honest.

“This is one of two things I said to him! The first thing was, ‘you want the pros?’ and I was like ‘no, sorry, I don’t want – you know, I don’t have pros money,’ and the other one was ‘do you want to raw dog these AirPods or not?’ Come on, what am I doing wrong?”

So who was this mysterious figure?

And were they being serious?

Apparently this store is notorious.

He just wanted to raw dog!

But he’s gonna be haunted for sure.

The moral of the story is…you learned a new word, maybe.

