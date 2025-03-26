At His Mother’s Birthday Dinner, This Man Blows Up At His Deadbeat Brother, But He Won’t Apologize, And For Good Reason, Causing His Brother To Hurt The Family Further

Sometimes the people we care about make poor choices – but they’re adults, so we have to leave them to do as they please.

AITA for refusing to apologize to my brother? I am 32 and my brother is 29 – and has been a complete nightmare for a long time. He decided to marry his high school girlfriend right after graduation, even though everyone told him it was a bad idea. He refused to go to college because he said he had a “revolutionary” idea that would make him a billionaire, going so far as to say he would be the “next Elon Musk”. As if that wasn’t enough, he convinced our parents to give him the money that would have gone to his education for his supposedly ingenious business venture, which ended up failing, so all that money was lost.

In addition, he refuses to get a job, saying he would rather be his own boss than sell his time to someone else – which means he is unemployed. On top of that, when his wife gave birth to their son, he left all the responsibilities to her and our parents, constantly going out to God knows where and coming back late at night. In November of last year, it was discovered that he had impregnated a 19-year-old waitress, so he and his wife are in the middle of a divorce.

It was our mother’s birthday last month and I decided to visit to celebrate (I live in another city for work). While we were having dinner, I mentioned that I got a promotion at work, and my brother sarcastically said it must feel good to have such an “easy life”. According to him, I was handed every opportunity for success while he had to struggle. Therefore, my achievements are not genuine. When I heard that, I just exploded. I told him that we both had the same opportunities, only unlike him, I wasn’t a complete dumb*** who ruined his life with stupid decisions. I berated him for everything I mentioned before and told him that the only one responsible for his life was himself. Things escalated to the point where we almost came to blows, but our dad managed to calm things down before it came to that.

That next day, he left to stay with the 19-year-old girl he got pregnant, and according to my parents, he hasn’t been back since. Apparently, he gave my parents an ultimatum: if I don’t apologize, they will never meet their new grandchild. Because of this, my parents have been begging me every day to apologize to him, but I refuse. If I apologize, then he will be justified in his immaturity. I’ve discussed this with several friends, some telling me to stand my ground and others telling me to do it for my parents so they don’t suffer. AITA?

