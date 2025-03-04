Aunt Takes Her Nieces And Nephews Grocery Shopping, But When They Acted Wild And Misbehaved In Multiple Ways, She Wanted Her Brother To Pay

Kids will be kids.

There is truth to that, but at the same time, it’s the parents’ responsibility to teach kids the correct way to behave.

In today’s story, an aunt takes her brother’s kids to the grocery store, and to say it didn’t go well would be a huge understatement.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my brother his kid’s have no home training? I went to my brother’s house yesterday to visit his 3 kids and pregnant wife. He was not home. The children are hellions, but I try to treat them as nice as I can which is hard.

She took the kids to the grocery store.

They don’t get out much, only to go to school, so I told them to pick something to make and we will go to the store and get the ingredients. They chose candied grapes. Every time I take them to the store, I have to preface our visit with rules as to what not to do in the store. No running, no asking for anything that’s not on the list, no playing, no wandering off. As soon as we get in the store, I put the youngest(4) in the cart and the oldest (12) promised that she could push the cart with no issues so I let her.

The kids did not behave.

The middle child (11) immediately began asking for stuff and tried wandering off. The oldest kept crashing into stuff and knocking things over and the youngest was screaming at the top of his lungs. We checked out and the cashier gave the youngest a coloring sheet and some crayons. We walked to the car and I watched all of them get in the car.

There was another problem.

When we got back to the house, I helped the youngest out of the car and realized that either him or the middle child had colored all over my car seats. I asked the youngest if he did it and he said no, and I told him I think he did and he kicked me. I took them inside and told my sister in law (who is sitting in the garage smoking a black & mild) what happened. She did nothing.

It gets even worse.

The next day, I was going to the car wash and discovered crayon marks all over the rear passenger side door that the kids were using to get in and out the day before. Yellow and blue crayon marks all over the door. The crayon marks had been pressed in so hard on the door that there were scratches underneath and I couldn’t get the crayon or scratches off.

She really laid into her brother.

I took pics and sent them to my brother and his wife telling them that they need to pay for this and that his kids have no home training. I told him they don’t watch them and just sit in the garage smoking and drinking all day while the kids run wild. I told them how I’m always trying to do something nice for the children and they don’t respect me or my stuff ever.

My brother told me it was probably an accident and was very defensive.

Her brother defended his kids.

I took my car to get repaired which was $300 and told him to pay it. He said kids are kids and said that if it bothers me so much, I don’t need to do anything for them. I told him he needs to take accountability and he said just don’t do anything for them. Once he sent the money, I hung up on him. I wish I could show you all the outside of the door. AITA for being upset with him and his wife for being bad parents and telling him his kids have no home training?

It sounds like the parents need to teach their kids some manners and respect, but I also agree with the brother that his sister doesn’t have to do things like taking the kids shopping if she doesn’t like how they behave.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This reader thinks the kids are being neglected.

That sneaky shop clerk!

The kids need consequences.

It’s easier when you just take one kid at a time.

The parents are bad parents.

The parents need to start parenting.

What a nightmare.

