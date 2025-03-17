Auto Parts Store Employee Got A Weird Order For A Car She’s Never Heard Of. – ‘Customer orders 8 spark plugs.’
by Michael Levanduski
People who work on their own cars typically know what they need when they are ordering parts.
This TikToker noticed a weird request, so she decided to make a quick but funny video about it.
She works at an auto parts store, and the video starts off with the caption, “POV – Customer orders 8 spark plugs.”
Ok, nothing unusual here; lots of cars have 8 cylinders. She then shows herself daydreaming about large cars and sports cars since those are the ones that usually have 8 cylinders.
You never know what people will need.
Next, the screen flips to the computer display, which shows that it is for a “2008 Honda Jazz.”
Honestly, I have never even heard of this type of vehicle.
It then ends with her putting an image of a funny Honda Jazz with googly eyes. This is relatively small, so I would be surprised if it had eight cylinders.
So, this is the stuff that auto parts workers daydream about huh?
It was a cute video, though.
It only takes a few seconds to view the whole thing.
Let’s take a look at the video.
@speedygonzara
What kind of V8 is that? 🤔 #cars #automotive #carcommunity #carcare #humor #explore #fyp
Make sure to read through the comments as well.
This person jokes that she should put the 4 wheel drive wipers in the bag too.
This person says that older Jazz actually do require 8 spark plugs.
This commenter talks about a vehicle that requires 16 plugs!
Who even knew a Honda Jazz was a thing?
