Auto Parts Store Employee Got A Weird Order For A Car She’s Never Heard Of. – ‘Customer orders 8 spark plugs.’

People who work on their own cars typically know what they need when they are ordering parts.

This TikToker noticed a weird request, so she decided to make a quick but funny video about it.

She works at an auto parts store, and the video starts off with the caption, “POV – Customer orders 8 spark plugs.”

Ok, nothing unusual here; lots of cars have 8 cylinders. She then shows herself daydreaming about large cars and sports cars since those are the ones that usually have 8 cylinders.

You never know what people will need.

Next, the screen flips to the computer display, which shows that it is for a “2008 Honda Jazz.”

Honestly, I have never even heard of this type of vehicle.

It then ends with her putting an image of a funny Honda Jazz with googly eyes. This is relatively small, so I would be surprised if it had eight cylinders.

So, this is the stuff that auto parts workers daydream about huh?

It was a cute video, though.

It only takes a few seconds to view the whole thing.

Let’s take a look at the video.

Make sure to read through the comments as well.

This person jokes that she should put the 4 wheel drive wipers in the bag too.

This person says that older Jazz actually do require 8 spark plugs.

This commenter talks about a vehicle that requires 16 plugs!

Who even knew a Honda Jazz was a thing?

