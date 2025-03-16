Bank Customer Wanted To Get Quarters To Use At The Vending Machine, But The Bank Teller Made It Much Harder Than It Needed To Be

Sometimes rules can be really annoying, and sometimes when employees follow these annoying rules, customers can get really annoyed with the employees.

In today’s story, one bank customer wants to get some quarters to use at an office vending machine. It should’ve been an easy task, but the bank had new owners. That meant that the rules had changed, and this task was going to be much harder than it used to be.

Let’s see if this customer is ever able to get the quarters.

I can only make deposits, withdrawals and buy money orders? My previous mid-sized, obscure bank merged with another slightly bigger but equally obscure bank several years ago. All the familiar friendly faces were replaced by younger, less than friendly staffers. I walk in and ask one of the tellers to change my $20 paper bill to quarters.

This sounds like a good reason to get quarters!

I need a bunch of quarters because the building that I worked in had quite a vending machine (I’m talking cinnamon buns, coffee cakes, gourmet hot chocolate, etc. The building owner imported the machine from Japan). There’s just one problem. It’s very temperamental when it comes to paper bills. It eats bills constantly. Sometimes bills get mangled and shredded.

The teller was not at all helpful.

The teller, let’s call him Cletus, looked at me the same way that someone would look at a bunch of junk mail. Cletus: “We can’t do that here. The previous staff may have done so in the past but as you know, we’ve absorbed this branch and we can’t accommodate unusual requests such as yours unless you have a merchant/business account”. He wasn’t making eye contact now and was just fiddling about with his keyboard and monitor cables.

Cletus spoke too soon.

His next words were the ones that set me off. Cletus: “I CAN HELP THE NEXT PERSON IN LINE!” It’s on! Me: “Wait a second, I have a few questions about my account. What am I allowed to do?”

Cletus explained what OP could and could not do.

Cletus: “Sigh. Withdrawals, deposits, buy money orders…” Me: “any restrictions or limits on how many times I can do…” Cletus, now speaking very fast and being very animated: “No restrictions, any denomination, you just can’t walk up and ask us to make change for whatever cash you walk into the branch with”. Okay I’m happy to comply. Here we go.

OP knew just what to do.

Me: “I’d like to make a withdrawal. I’d like $100 in $20’s, another $100 in $10’s, another $100 in $5’s, and another $100 but this time I’d like 80 singles and $20 in quarters. Cletus: “Fine. Like I said, any kind of withdrawal or deposit is fine for your type of account”. He counts everything in front of me. Hands me the cash and asks. Cletus: “Anything else, Boss?”

There was one more thing…

I pocket the $20 roll of quarters and say. Me: “Yes. I’d like to deposit $380 to my account please, Chief!” I vividly remember his shoulders drooping and his eyes closing in disgust. Needless to say, I closed my account the next time that I stopped by.

That teller was probably just following the rules, but if that’s the case, the rules are ridiculous.

It shouldn’t be this hard to get a roll of quarters!

