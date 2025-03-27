Boyfriend Is Looking Forward To A Trip With His Girlfriend Where She’ll Meet His Family For The First Time, But He’s Upset When His Girlfriend Wants To Bring A Friend With Her

Trips can have all kinds of meanings, and some can be much more meaningful than others. For example, a trip where your significant other meets your parents for the first time is a pretty big deal!

AITA: My GF of 3 months invited her friend on our trip to meet my family. I am having a very big moral dilemma with this one because right now I don’t have anyone to talk to about it to see if I’m being a jerk about this. So for a little while now, we, me (M25) and my gf (F25), have been planning to go back to my home town to meet a good chunk of my family. This would include my parents, my brother and his GF, and my grandparents.

The first part of the trip would be driving 5 hours to a restaurant my family went to every year when we were kids. This is a VERY important thing to me, I haven’t seen my grandparents in a long time and this was somewhere we’ve gone to since I could barely eat solid food. I haven’t been there in 5 years when we used to go every single year. We would then go stay at my parents house for the next 2 days. The second day, we would go to Niagara Falls with my mom, brother, and his GF. The last day, we would be getting a trailer to grab my motorcycle from home, and bring it back home. It seemed like a pretty straightforward trip to me.

Anyways, I come visit her after work, and she casually brings it up that her friend may be coming along too. This threw me for a loop because she never asked me or brought it up to me before so I thought she was joking. It soon dawned when she asked me to tell my parents she was coming that it was actually real. She told me I have to tell my parents that she’ll be staying at my parents’ house with us. There was no talking about it, asking, or anything, just saying that’s how it is.

I told her she would be the one to tell my mother that her friend was coming because she decided she wanted to invite her without telling me. I got a bit upset because this would be the first time she would be meeting my dad, my brother, and my grandparents. It felt like a very intimate time to me especially with her going to a place that was a very big part of my childhood. She then got upset with me because she said that she didn’t think it would be a big deal to invite her friend along. She doesn’t understand why I’m acting all upset over it.

I tried to explain it was important to me, but she just shut down and barely talked to me. I asked if she would have invited her friend if she we weren’t going to Niagara Falls, and she said no.

They are both from Central America, and her friend is apparently flying home the same time as the trip, which she had just learned. I didn’t know this until the argument started. I told her if she wanted to we could have done something before hand if she had told me, but the damage was already done.

This trip is happening at the end of the month.

I realize I may be the jerk in this, and she told me I was overreacting but I need to talk to someone about this, and I have no one.

