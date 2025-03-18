Bride-To-Be Chose To Honor Her Adoptive Parents With A Ceremonial Role In Her Wedding, But Her Biological Mom Turned A Milestone Into A Meltdown

When sending out the guest list to a wedding, every choice is a balancing act between love, loyalty, and a little bit of drama.

When one bride-to-be chooses to honor her adoptive parents over her biological mother, she began to realize that her big day was about to be bogged down with emotional baggage.

AITA for telling my mom she will not be walking me down the aisle? My boyfriend and I have finally taken the next step and have begun talking and planning out our wedding. I have started gathering names to add to the guest list, as well as figuring out my bridal party and also my preferences and wishes. This includes who will be walking me down the aisle.

The bride-to-be knows she wants to do things a bit differently for the ceremony.

I don’t want the traditional “father of the bride hands his daughter away,” but I want both my parents to walk me down the aisle as they have done a lot for me. Here’s the thing — I am adopted.

But some past family drama has been heavy on her mind.

My biological mom did not raise me, nor did she contribute to any of my upbringing in any way. She actually ignored me for most of her life and was not committed to attending any milestones (high school or college graduation, birthdays, etc.).

Luckily, she has a better relationship with her now.

Recently, in the last 2 years, she has become a pretty frequent person in my life. We have resolved most differences and moved forward. She even lives with me currently.

Regardless, the bride decides that she won’t have a large role in the wedding.

I’ve made the decision she will be invited to the wedding and will be with the family table at the reception, but she will not be walking me down the aisle. I want my adoptive parents to do that since they raised me since I was 7 and actually have been present and supportive in my life.

But when she broke the news to her, it didn’t go well.

I explained this to my biological mom, and she flipped out, started crying, and became super guilt-tripping. AITA for this?

This bride should be able to focus on the future, not be mired in the past.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter encourages the bride-to-be to not give in to guilt tripping.

She may have reunited with her biological mom, but it doesn’t completely erase the pain of the past.

The biological mother may want to keep her behavior in check if she doesn’t want her entire invite rescinded.

A lot more goes into being a mother than just DNA.

Choosing who walks her down the aisle isn’t about excluding anyone.

It’s about honoring the ones who were there for her in her toughest moments.

And it wasn’t her biological mom.

The path to her wedding should be paved with love, not littered with guilt trips.

