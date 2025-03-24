Bride-To-Be Plans A Romantic Honeymoon With Her Fiancé, But His Parents Book A Vacation At The Same Place And Refuse To Change Their Plans

Some parents struggle with boundaries, especially when it comes to their adult children’s major life events.

So, what would you do if your in-laws decided to book a vacation at the exact same destination as your honeymoon?

Would you trust that they’d keep their distance?

Or would you demand that they change their plans to give you the privacy you deserve?

In the following story, one bride-to-be faces this dilemma when her fiancé’s parents make an unexpected decision.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for demanding that my fiancé’s parents change their plans to have a vacation at the same place as our honeymoon? My fiance and I have our wedding coming up in April. We had brainstormed for a while on where best to spend our honeymoon. We went over the more popular and well-known places but then landed on a more offbeat destination that I felt would truly be a great place for us to start our life as a married couple. I’ve been looking forward to it just being the two of us. I know he has a really hectic work schedule, and we were going to make the most out of this. A couple of days ago, he told me that his parents had been impressed by how hyped I was about it and were planning on going there for a vacation, too, largely overlapping with our dates. They’re staying at the same hotel as us.

I was livid. They can go any other time, why now.

Here’s why she’s worried.

He said he had suggested that, but his mom said they had taken time off for the wedding, too, and it worked well into their plans. Also, since we’re going to be going back, it’ll allow them to maybe see us a few times before we leave. I was almost in tears I was so angry, he tried to reassure me saying they had promised it’ll be two separate things and they won’t be inserting themselves in our honeymoon. They want us to enjoy it, and they’d be doing their own thing. I want to believe it, but I know his mom, I like her as a soon-to-be MIL, but she can be very clingy and routinely laments how far he (and now us) are from them, so I just have a feeling the two plans are not going to be as independent as he thinks they’ll be.

Unfortunately, there are different opinions on the matter.

I vented about it to my parents too, my mom agreed with me that this isn’t right, my dad is more on the fence about it. He doesn’t think everything is ruined. I’ve demanded my fiance make them change their plans, he says he asked them to, they promised to do their own thing, what can he do tell them he doesn’t believe them and call them liars? I messed up here and said if that’s what it takes, he got quiet, I realized that was too much and sincerely apologized for crossing the line. This has been eating me up, I was envisioning a certain type of honeymoon and this happened. AITA?

They need to make new plans or find the right way to address this situation, or their honeymoon will not be what they expect.

