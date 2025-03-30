Builder Refused To Refund Deposit, But Couldn’t Have Predicted His Former Customer Would Find His Binder Full Of Personal Documents At A Coffee Shop And Throw It In The Trash

Sometimes, people think they can get away with dishonesty, but life has a way of evening the score.

What would you do if someone took advantage of you, and then, by sheer chance, you ended up with something valuable of theirs in your hands?

Would you return it and take the high road?

Or would you let karma do its thing?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this exact scenario and does not take the high road.

Here’s what he did.

Steal my deposit? Okay then… In a wildly poetic turn of justice, I once found a binder/organizer sitting in a coffee shop bathroom. I looked inside to see if I could find owner info to return it, and lo & behold, it belonged to a local builder/developer who had screwed me out of a “refundable” lot deposit about one year before. My wife (at the time) & I were in the early stages of a divorce, and it would have been really helpful to have the money back.

The guy will never see that binder again.

He had reassured us it was refundable, but he & his office manager basically said “**** off…” when we contacted them to get it back. It wasn’t feasible to sue as lawyer fees would have been substantial – I did ask my family law attorney, though. This guy’s entire life—everything—contacts, receipts, banking, calendar, even personal documents—was in that massive organizer. I tossed it in the dumpster out back as I left.

That guy messed with the wrong person!

It serves him right!

If you’re not going to do business the right way – don’t do business at all!

