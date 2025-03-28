Busy Woman Cooks For Everyone In The House, And Expects Someone Else To Clean The Dishes. But Her Mom Thinks The Person Who Cooks Should Also Clean.

There’s no escaping washing the dishes unless someone else will wash them for you!

This woman lives with her mom and two adult siblings.

She cooks and shops for everyone, but she expects someone else to do the dishes.

Is she expecting too much?

Read the full story below for more details.

AITA for asking my family to clean up after I cook dinner for them? I’m 33 with a one-year-old. I work full time. My mom stays with me and watches my son while I’m at work. My adult sister and brother are here, too because my mom broke her ankle and needs help sometimes with my son.

This woman shops and cooks for everyone in the house.

They tell me what they want for dinner, and I make a shopping list. I go shopping and pay for the food. Not to mention, I’m making a vegan version of everything for my sister, so technically, I’m making two dinners.

She barely has time to spend with her baby.

I get home from work. I barely spend time relaxing with my baby. Then, I need to get up and make dinner for everyone.

She expects her family to wash the dishes.

I keep getting into arguments with them because I asked for them to put leftovers away and do the dishes since I cooked.

I needed the dishes to be done before I make food again. I’m not picky on when or who gets them done, but I’ll just do them myself if they aren’t done. I have a bit of an attitude, but I do it.

Her mom asked her to clean up after cooking.

Tonight, I made baked potato soup. I garnished with green onion, bacon, cheese and sour cream. We got done eating, and my mom asked if I could put the garnishes away. I replied, “Ask my brother to do it, please.” She got upset, and said, “Isn’t cleaning up after yourself part of cooking?”

She protested.

I told her I’m cooking for 3 extra people. The only people I’m obligated to feed are me and my son. It’s not unreasonable for everyone else to clean up. I also clean the little dishes as I go, like measuring cups, blender, and tongs.

I also wipe down the surfaces, and I throw away trash.

She’s confused about whether she did the right thing.

I’m not making a huge disaster in the kitchen and telling them to deal with it. AITA for asking for help to clean up after I cooked dinner?

