Carwash Boss Kept Clocking Workers Out When It Was Slow, So They Made Sure It Was Never Slow Again

Some bosses expect you to be available all day, even if they’re not willing to pay you for it.

Imagine having to stay on-site for hours, waiting to work, only to get clocked in and out, depending on how busy things are.

Would you go along with it?

Or would you find a way to make sure your time is valued?

In the following story, a group of carwash employees come up with a simple way to make sure they get paid fairly for their time.

Here’s what happened.

Carwash boss clocks us off if it’s quiet? We’ll make sure it stays busy I’m a Mexican immigrant. I moved to the US a few months ago and have been working at a hand carwash since. The carwash I work at is staffed with fellow Mexicans. Most of us have limited English skills, and most importantly, we lack IDs. Our boss is very cheap. He will clock us off when it’s quiet and clock us on when it’s busy. Sometimes we’ll work 25 minutes, then wait 15 minutes unpaid in the staff room. We still have to stay on-site the whole day, though. What did we start to do? We simply work very thoroughly when it’s quiet.

These cars must come out looking brand new.

We’ll wipe down all the windows and tires, even if they are clean. We’ll wash the underbody and engine bay. We’ll wash the brake pads and the inside of the wheel with a brush. We’ll wash the door jambs with a sponge. We’ll clay treat all the cars. We’ll park on the far side of the parking lot. We’ll apply Armor All on all surfaces, even non-visible ones like the engine bay. We’ll vacuum the spare tire bay. We’ll even sort out all the papers in the glovebox. All in all, we’ll work very thoroughly when it’s quiet. Before this, I’d have to stay at the carwash from 8 to 4 and would only usually be clocked on for 3.5 hours. Since we’ve all started to ‘adaptively work.’ We can each net about 5.5 hours easily.

