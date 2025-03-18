‘Cheese is alive, and it needs to breathe.’ – Chef Shared What She Thinks Is The Best Way To Store Cheese

Call me crazy, but I tend to trust the professionals when it comes time to take advice about how to store food.

In this viral TikTok video, a chef named Eden told viewers about what she thinks is the best way to store cheese.

Eden told viewers, “If you’re storing your cheese in plastic bags, stop what you’re doing and watch this video.”

She removed a block of cheese from a Ziploc bag and said, “Cheese is alive, and it needs to breathe. So the answer, my friends, is parchment paper or wax paper.”

Eden demonstrated for viewers and said, “Wrap your cheese, like so. It has room to breathe.”

She added, “When you trap it in plastic, you’re creating a moisture-rich environment where mold will live and grow.”

Eden continued, “A lot of people put it in kind of like a semi-closed plastic container. I just kind of throw it in the crisper, aka, the drawer in your fridge. We don’t want to throw out this beautiful creation.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Stop ruining your cheese with plastic bags. Cheese is too yummy (and expensive) to let it get moldy! We eat so much cheese in this house and this hack truly changed the game for us. Hope you appreciate it as much as we do.”

Eden added, “Note: make sure not to leave any parts of the cheese exposed (fridges are actually dehydrators). AND if you’re nervous it’ll dry out, you can place it in a plastic or glass container.”

Check out the video.

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

Who knew that cheese storage could be so divisive…?

