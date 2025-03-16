Customer Wasn’t Happy After She Saw Goodwill Store Workers Removing Sale Items From the Floor And Putting Them In The Back

Here we go again with a bad story about Goodwill…

In this edition, a TikTokker named Deven posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers why she was unhappy with what was going on in the store she went to to do some shopping.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Goodwill employees dressed as customers and taking sale color tags to the back.”

Deven said, “I cannot believe what I saw today at Goodwill” and she told viewers that a store worker pulled white and tan tags off of items and putting them in the back of the store.

She told viewers, “I didn’t think that it was actually true, but they are pulling all of the sale tags and putting them in the back of the store.”

Deven added, “Crazy. Mind-blowing.”

Check out the video.

Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Goodwill has been a lot of bad feedback lately!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!