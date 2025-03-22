Dollar Tree Customer Reveals That TJ Maxx Is Selling The Same Stuff For More Than Double The Price

You can get some great deals on home goods at TJ Maxx, but sometimes you have to be careful.

This TikToker found a vase at TJ Maxx that was more than twice the price as an identical one at Dollar Tree.

She made a quick video about it where she explains, “So, I was at TJ Maxx the other day and I saw this vase that I literally have from the Dollar Tree.”

She continues on to say, “And it was priced $12.99 and someone definitely returned it.”

Ahh, so she thinks someone bought it at Dollar Tree and then returned it to TJ Maxx. What a scam.



She then cuts to her showing the same vase at Dollar Tree and she says, “Like, here it is at the Dollar Tree for $5.”

Wow, that is one way to double your money, if you can get away with it.



I wonder if people are actually buying it at TJ Maxx, if so, they are getting ripped off.

You really have to be careful when shopping these days to avoid getting scammed like this.

It just makes life even harder.

Watch the full video to see exactly what happened.

You can see the video here:

Check out the comments as well.

This person wonders how she knows it is a return.

Here is someone who says this is actually pretty common.

This commenter had the same thing happen to another product.

People will do anything to make a little money I guess.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.