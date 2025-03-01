Elderly Mother Wants To Give The Family Home To Her Son, But Her Late Husband Wanted Their Daughter To Inherit The House

Money, inheritance and finances can really tear families apart!

This woman got in a fight with her mother over the inheritance of their family house. She claims her dad had a different plan for the home than what her mom plans to do, and as a result, she’s considering doing something drastic.

WIBTA for refusing to continue my dad’s death wish, because of my mother’s will? I (40F) am the primary healthcare proxy for my mother (85F), and our relationship is… complicated to say the least. Growing up, my parents have always had favorites between me and my brother (44M now). My brother was my mother’s favorite, and I was my dad’s favorite. And because of that, it sort of “balanced out.”

However, my dad passed away last year when he was 91, and it was a really difficult time for me and my mother. Especially since my mother’s health had declined a lot since my dad passed away. And despite how I wasn’t as close to my mother, I still decided to step up to take care of her. Especially when my dad asked me to do so on his death bed, because he didn’t want my mother to be all alone after he passed away.

However, recently, I heard from one of my dad’s friend about how my mother was planning on leaving almost everything behind for my brother in her will. How my brother was going to get the majority of the financial inheritance, all of the family heirlooms, and most importantly… the family home that my father wanted to give to me, but decided not to do so, because he didn’t want to make my mother homeless.

And that bothers me, because not only have I been the one to take care of her for the last year, but also because this kind of blatant favoritism seemed far too extreme, even for me. Especially since my brother already has a house on his own since my father gifted him one when he was first got married; while I still don’t have one for myself, because I promised my dad that my and my (now deceased) husband that we wouldn’t buy one for ourselves, since my dad that he wanted to give us the family home.

So, when I confronted my mother over this, she not only confirmed that it was true. But she told me that she thought it would be better for my brother to have the family home, because it was bigger than the house that he had now. And that he and his wife (34F) was going to have another child soon, so they need more room. And she also argued that since I only had 1 daughter and no husband, I didn’t need such a big house. But when I told her about what my dad promised me about the family home, she argued that if he really meant it, then he would have given it to me in the first place, instead of just leaving it under her own name.

And since she own the house now, she was going to give it to my brother, no matter what. But she did try to “provide” me with solutions by telling me that I should ask my brother for his house if owning a house was the main issue. Which obviously wasn’t going to work out.

And now, because of what feels like a massive betrayal, I feel like I should just cut my support for her, sign away my rights as her healthcare proxy, and never talk to her again. But I also feel conflicted if I did so, because I’ll be betraying my dad’s death wish. Especially since I promised that I would take care her after he died. So, WIBTA for wanting to refuse to continue to support my mother because of what she wrote down on her will?

Her dad would be so upset if he knew her mother’s plans.

