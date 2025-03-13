Entitled Woman Demanded That Another Customer Let Her Use His Loyalty Card In The Supermarket, So He Let Her Borrow It After Realizing The Benefits He Would Gain

Having a loyalty card for a store you shop at regularly can offer great benefits.

This man shares an experience in the supermarket when he encountered a “Karen.”

The entitled woman wanted to use an offer that was only available if you had a loyalty card.

She told another customer she wanted to use his loyalty card, but she probably didn’t understand the consequences.

Read the story below to find out what happened.

Use my loyalty card? If you insist The supermarket I usually go to has a loyalty programme. It involves a card with a unique code. This entitles you to extra discounts on some products and sometimes, an offer valid only with such a card.

An entitled customer demanded this man let her use his loyalty card.

So I was shopping, and the Karen behind me apparently had an offer valid only with the loyalty card, so she demanded that I let her scan my card. I sputter a bit, but she rebutts me with: “I know how those cards work. Don’t be silly, and let me scan that card.”

He eventually gave in.

I gave in, and let her pay for all her shopping with my loyalty card. The total was something like 100 euros. The reason I didn’t want to hand over my card in the first place: On the loyalty programme, you can activate “automatic savings.”

And now, he acquired a bit of “invisible” savings.

Each transaction is increased by 1%, which goes into a kind of savings account. If you have saved 65 euros that way, you can have 70 euros paid out which is a nice way to save invisibly. Thanks for your contribution, Karen!

She should really get her own loyalty card.

Let’s check out the comments of other people to this story on Reddit.

Totally worth it, says this person.

What an inspiring thing to say.

This user learns something new.

This person shares an honest opinion.

And lastly, this person teaches us the art of leverage.

Sometimes, malicious compliance can create win-win situations.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.