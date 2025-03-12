Estranged Half Sister Showed Up At Her House Unannounced And Demanded To Come Inside, So She Called The Cops And Had Them Force The Half Sister To Leave

Sometimes families can really traumatise you in the most unexpected ways.

What would you do if an estranged family member suddenly showed up at your door? Would you let them in, or would you do whatever it took to get them to go away?

That’s what this woman had to deal with, and she’s still pretty shook up by it.

Let’s read the full story.

They dropped her off at my house (rant) My half sister (HS) had called me crying, saying “our” mother kicked her out and she really needs her sister. I hung up the first time and when she kept calling and texting, I told her we’re not actually sisters and I wasn’t driving six hours to pick her up nor letting her stay with me.

Things got worse!

I’ve been getting nonstop texts and calls from my maternal family since then. My maternal grandmother, the only person I stayed in any contact with, pretty much begged me to “be a good sister” and let HS stay with me – she told HS I have my own house, gave her my number, ect. I’ve blocked my grandmother and everyone saying that I should be understanding because we’ve both been abandoned by our mother. It isn’t the same, I told my grandmother this, but no one seems willing to acknowledge that.

She had no relationship with her half sister!

For context, HS and I are exactly 9 months apart in age. She’s the product of an affair and my dad stayed with my biological mother (BM) until I was 5 and told him she kept bringing a man around when he wasn’t home – her affair partner (AP) and HS’s biological dad. Dad divorced BM and gave her the house in exchange for removing his name from HS’s birth certificate. BM lost custody of me when I was 8 after abandoning me because AP didn’t want to bring a child that wasn’t his to family gatherings.

They wanted to keep things civil!

Dad tried to keep it civil so I could have a relationship with HS, but she was a mini-AP and never viewed me as a sister. I didn’t like being around her, so my dad never forced me to. BM, AP, and HS moved not long after this – BM had been in childcare and lost her job because no one wants to hire you to watch their kids when you abandon yours in the middle of the night… I haven’t seen HS in 17 years. I didn’t know what she looked like until I came home today. She was sitting on my porch with a suitcase and a car, I think my grandmother’s, pulled off as soon as I parked.

It gets even worse!

I didn’t get out of the car, I was too angry to even move and I’m still angry right now. She kept saying she needs me and started crying, telling me that “our mom” was awful, her dad cut contact, and BM’s nee partner doesn’t want her in his house. I live next door to my dad, so when HS started knocking on my car window after I just stared at her, I called him and told him what was going on and ask what I should do.

She was being way too entitled!

Dad told me to stay in my car and call the cops, say I had a trespasser, which I did. I didn’t get out until the cops came and when they did, HS told them I agreed to let her stay and now I’m leaving her homeless. I just showed them the texts, specifically the only texts I gave in response to everyone demanding U let her stay – “no” to you have the space; “no” to she’s your sister; “no” to can she PLEASE stay with you. Nothing but refusals before I blocked people.

She wasn’t backing down.

When HS kept saying we’re sisters, I told the cops I haven’t seen “this woman” in 17 years – I don’t know her, I didn’t even know what she looked like. We’re not family beyond sharing an egg donor. I went as far as unblocking my grandmother and calling her. I didn’t even get to speak. She said/yelled – “Look, OP, I love you, but you need to get over this! She’s family and she needs you and I’ve told your father you’d go to hell if he raised you to be so damn selfish and you definitely will because she’s going through the same thing you went through!” She hung up right after and I told the cops they can book HS or drop her at a shelter – I don’t care. I just want her off my property.

She can still not get over it!

They took her and now I’m sitting here on my dad’s couch wondering what the hell just happened. He doesn’t want me staying alone right now in case they show back up. I’m so mad right now, I don’t get it. 17 damn years of no contact, I only speak to my grandmother on holidays, I don’t know most of the aunts and uncles and cousins that blew up my phone, but because BM pushed me out I have to do what they tell me to. I’m 25 years old. I’ve only had my dad and my paternal family for years.

He wants them all gone!

BM and her family haven’t done crap for me, none of them even know when my damn birthday is because even my grandmother TEXTS me on the wrong day – not even a phone call. If HS needs help so badly, one of YOU should help her! I don’t know her, I don’t know any of you either. I’m not letting an entire stranger into my house! And 6 hours is too far to visit when I had surgery, but not too far to try and force me to do something!?

GEEZ! How can someone pressure their family members like that!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit thought about this story.

That’s right! This user knows the maternal side of the fam needs to take responsibility!

Exactly! This user knows the problem began a long time ago!

This user knows the sister needs to be behind bars for this stuff…

Exactly! This person is glad she stood up for herself.

This user wants her to go a step further!

Grandma was the one who really messed up here.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.